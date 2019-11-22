Artefact: Grand Prix du Search 2019: Artefact and SEB doubly rewarded!

Press Release

Paris, 22 November 2019

Grand Prix du Search 2019:

Artefact and SEB doubly rewarded!

Artefact's "Full Search" strategy ensured optimal search engine placement for GroupeSEB products on Amazon thanks to Data

At the Grand Prix du Search 2019 ceremony, Groupe SEB and Artefact won a gold medal in the Retail Search category and a silver medal in the Search & Data category for the efficiency of their eRetail strategy on Amazon.

These medals recognize the alliance of Data with the Amazon advertising search solutions which ensure optimal placement of Tefal products on the results pages of the e-commerce giant.

Groupe SEB, the world reference in small domestic equipment, is, with its TEFAL brand, an historic leader increasingly challenged on Amazon: +30% new players (vs 2018) in this category. The Amazon online sales platform has become so essential for retailers, it's a new medium: 50% of online consumers begin their purchase on Amazon1. Product referencing has become a key element for success for brands: 70% of users on the platform only consult the results on the first page2.



THE SOLUTION

To ensure Groupe SEB the best possible visibility for its products on Amazon, Artefact implemented a "Full Search" strategy in three stages, which takes the organic positioning of Tefal into account to adapt keywords proposed by the Amazon paid search.

Stage #1 - Analysis of the linear organic part of Tefal thanks to Artefact Retail Suite and identification of the most important keywords in which to invest.

Stage #2 - Construction of pertinent ads redirecting to the Tefal store or to optimised product pages.

Stage #3 - Analysis of performances of more than 100 keywords and adjustment of bids thanks to the use of Artefact Retail Suite.

THE RESULTS

=> Increased organic linear share on the first page: +5 points on brand requests, +3 points on categorical requests (Q2 2019 VS Q2 2018)

=> Growing return on investment: +20% on global ROAS in the category

=>Optimised cost per click: a reduction of 9 % in CPC vs Q2 2018

The Grand Prix du Search

For more than 20 years, Search has been the preferred mode of browsing for users. That's why the most efficient economic and advertising models use it.

The Grand Prix du Search celebrates all those enterprises, advertisers, agencies, editors, search engines, and providers of techniques solutions and expertise, who have accompanied this evolution and who are developing today's best practices. Last night, at the 2019 event, 30 systems and solutions were honoured.

AboutArtefact I artefact.com

Created from the merger of the startup Artefact founded in Paris in 2015 and the media agency NetBooster founded in 1998, Artefact has emerged in 4 years as a leading player in Data et Artificial Intelligence (AI). Listed on Euronext Growth Paris Stock Exchange and operating in 13 countries on 4 continents with close to 900 employees, Artefact is a data native company provides four complementary offers - Data Consulting, Digital Marketing Expertise, Technology Deployment (AI and Big Data) and Creative Studio - to more than 600 customers including many world leaders. Artefact has created in January 2019 its own AI R&D center and has been serving international groups in creating their own AI Lab.

About Groupe SEB | groupeseb.com

As a global reference for Small Domestic Equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a portfolio of 30 iconic brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor…), marketed via a multi-format distribution. Selling more than 350 million products a year, we are implementing a long-term strategy based on innovation, international development, competitiveness and customer service. Present in 150 countries, Groupe SEB had a turnover of 6.8 billion euros in 2018 and employs nearly 34,000 people.









