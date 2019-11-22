Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. All four of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:

Bruce Durham 99.99 135,874,673 1,800 0.01 Darren Koningen 99.51 135,325,779 550,694 0.40 Reuben Padilla 99.99 135,874,673 1,800 0.01 Doug Ramshaw 99.51 135,333,174 543,299 0.40

Shareholders also voted in favour of;

(i) Ratifying the appointment of MNP LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix the remunerations of the auditors;

(ii) Ratifying and approving the continuation of the incentive Stock Option Plan of the Corporation;

(iii) Ratifying and approving the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Corporation and

(iv) Approving the Special Resolution, substantially in the form set out in the accompanying management information circular, empowering the Board of Directors to fix the number of directors of the Corporation.

A total of 135,997,473 Minera Alamos common shares were voted, representing 36.16% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

About Minera Alamos:

Minera Alamos is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality Mexican development assets, including the La Fortuna open-pit gold project in Durango (positive PEA completed and permits granted) and the Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora (permits received).

The Company's strategy is to develop low capex, high margin assets with expansion opportunities while continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

