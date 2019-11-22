Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a surgical instrument manufacturer to develop services, products, and marketing strategies to cater to the specific needs of customers.

Although the surgical instruments manufacturing industry has been expanding rapidly over the past few years due to the rising technological advancements, surgical instrument manufacturers are finding it difficult to devise robust marketing strategies to target profitable customers. As such, companies in the surgical instruments market are finding it imperative to effectively group their customers into different segments and analyze their needs and requirements.

The business challenge: The client is a surgical equipment manufacturer based out of the United States. To cut down on their marketing spend and increase competitiveness, the client wanted to devise an effective marketing strategy. Also, they wanted to understand their customers' requirements and speed up their production process. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

The solution offered: Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped the client to identify potential niche markets segments and understand their needs and requirements. Also, they were able to group potential customers into sub-segments based on their preferences. This helped them to develop services, products, and marketing strategies to cater to the specific needs of customers.

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped the client to:

Create customized marketing initiatives and enhance sales

Gather relevant data on their customers' needs and differentiate product and service offerings

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis offered predictive insights on:

Increasing sales conversion and improving profitability

Gaining a competitive edge in the market

