The market is driven by the benefits associated with flexographic printing. In addition, the increasing popularity of flexo-digital hybrid label printing solutions is anticipated to further boost the growth of the flexographic printing machine market.

Digital printing is increasingly being replaced by flexographic printing because of its economic advantages. Flexographic printing is ideal for medium-to-long print runs, simple designs, and color combinations. It uses flexible plates to transfer the ink onto a substrate and can achieve quick line speeds. Hence, they can be used to print large orders in short lead times. The production speed of flexographic label printers is high, and the inks cost less than that of digital label printers. Flexographic printing also allows operators to alter labels without any additional expense. Such benefits of flexographic printing have increased its usage in producing labels for applications such as packed food products, apparels, toiletries, and others. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

Major Five Flexographic Printing Machine Market Companies:

Barry-Wehmiller

Barry-Wehmiller operates the businesses under various segments such as Accraply, BW flexible systems, BW ??integrated systems, pneumatic scale Angelus Synerlink, BW papersystems, paper converting machine company, Winkler Dünn?ebier, and design group. The company offers a wide range of flexographic printing machines. Some of the products offered by the company are ELS-MAX and Fusion C.

BOBST

BOBST operates the business under four segments, which include sheet-fed, web-fed, services, and other. The company's key offering include MW 85F 125F. The MW presses are capable of handling a mix of job lengths from ultra short to long runs. They are available in 8-color and 10-color models.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has business operations under various segments, namely Heidelberg digital technology, Heidelberg digital business and services, and Heidelberg financial services. The product offered by the company is the Gallus Labelmaster 440. It features a short web path, printing speeds of up to 200 m/min, and several choices of substrates.

Koenig Bauer

Koenig Bauer operates the business under three segments, which include sheetfed, digital web, and special. The company's key offering includes the EVO XD. It features a number of technical innovations especially within the printing section including a newly designed print deck.

Mark Andy

Mark Andy business includes the segments: equipment, supplies, and services. The company's key offerings in the flexographic printing machine market include Mark Andy 2200 and Mark Andy 830.

Flexographic Printing Machine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Flexible packaging

Print media

Other applications

Flexographic Printing Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

