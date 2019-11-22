AquaOx Recommends Its Whole House Water Filter As A Safeguard Against Potential Water Pollution

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / AquaOx Water Filters, a South Carolina based with expertise in water filtration, has issued a warning regarding the possibility of hazardous elements making their way into the city's water supply. The company says that, at any given time, there is a high probability of harmful contaminants and elements being accidentally released in the source of drinking water. The company recommends the use of its in-house Whole House Water Filter as a safeguard against such contamination. Potential customers can contact the company through their phone number available on their website at https://www.aquaoxwaterfilters.com/whole-house-water-filter/.

Since the Flint water crisis in 2014, there has been national scrutiny on the treatment and usage of valuable water resources. Over 100,000 residents were exposed to elevated lead levels due to insufficient water treatment after switching the drinking water source from Lake Huron and the Detroit River to the less costly source of the Flint River. AquaOx says that such an incident could manifest in any part of the country due to the constant change in policies and budgetary expenses. AquaOx recommends that any homeowner should be prepared in case of the worst possible scenario.

Other notable incidents of water contamination in the country include the water contamination that led to high rates of leukemia in Woburn, Massachusetts, pollution due to release of toxic water at Gold King Mine in Silverton, Colorado, the Martin County coal slurry spill, and the pollution of the Emory River in Roane County Tennessee in 2008. It has been found in studies that more than half of U.S. stream and river miles continue to violate federal water quality standards. When lakes, ponds, and reservoirs were surveyed it was found that around 70 percent of them were impaired. The common causes of this pollution are municipal sewage spills, urban runoff, industrial pollution, and agricultural pollution. AquaOx warns that such unforeseen incidents can have a permanent impact on the health of the families living in the affected areas.

AquaOx representative, Michael Corcoran says, "We are always striving to create solutions to ensure the health and wellbeing of Americans. After the unfortunate incident in Flint that gained national attention, we were dedicated to creating an easy-to-use product that would mitigate the cost to human health and protect families in times of crisis. The solution we came up with is easy to install and will help prevent against a lot of contaminants, such as lead, if such a calamity were to strike in any part of the country. That is how the latest version of the whole house water filter was born. For more information and to stay up to date with realted water information you can listen to AquaOx Water Filters on SoundCloud."

AquaOx has been operational since 2006. Its website says that it was born from a desire to protect families from harmful elements in the water supply. Its philosophy was to craft a DIY easy-to-use product that could be installed by a licensed plumber or even by customers themselves. AquaOx claims that their whole house water filter removes contaminants like chloramine, chlorine, hydrogen sulfide, iron, lead, mercury, trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethene, TTHMs and more. According to their website, AquaOx Whole House Filters use Double Vortech technology to create the fluidity of the media bed and extend contaminant removal capacity. The media bed uses filtration media like KDF 85, Garnet, Centaur Catalytic Adsorptive Carbon, Activated Coconut Shell Carbon, and Filter-AG. The website claims an average life span of 20 years with no replacement filters and no maintenance required.

AquaOx is a Veteran Owned Business that offers discounts to veterans as a tribute to their service. From a quote on their website, Dave Trombley of Florida says, "It has been a true blessing to have peace of mind knowing our children have grown up in a home with purified water. Thanks, AquaOx for supporting our ministry." AquaOx has video testimonials on its website from other satisfied customers. AquaOx has financing options available for customers who might need a little help assist in getting an AquaOx into more homes to protect more families.

