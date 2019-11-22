Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), ("Despegar" or the "Company") a leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced its participation at investor conferences taking place in London and New York during November and December 2019.

November 25 26, 2019

Itaú 12th Annual Latam Conference, London

12th Annual Latam Conference, London Natalia Nirenberg, Investor Relations

December 11, 2019

UBS Global TMT Conference, NYC

Global TMT Conference, NYC Alberto Lopez Gaffney, CFO and Natalia Nirenberg, Investor Relations

A copy of the Company's latest investor presentation which provides an overview of the business will be available on the Company's website: www.despegar.com in the Investor Relations section on the day that management will be meeting with investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.

Despegar's websites and leading mobile apps, offer products from over 270 airlines, more than 512,000 accommodation options, as well as approximately 1,190 car rental agencies and approximately 326 destination services suppliers with more than 5,690 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

