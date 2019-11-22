Coolfire's RONIN Integrates With Nett Warrior/ATAK To Support Expeditionary Operations At AEWE 2019

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolfire is a trusted provider of Situational Awareness (SA) software, capable of aggregating data, workflows, and communications into a single pane of glass. Their public sector product, RONIN SA, is part of domestic and international defense contracts to improve border security. Earlier this year, Coolfire was selected by the US DoD to support the 2019 Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiments (AEWE 2019) at Fort Benning.

The Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) is the US Army's premier experimentation event that tests cutting edge prototype technologies in the hands of soldiers to solve small unit tactical problems. These experiments are conducted annually to act as a testbed to inform and promote collaboration among Training and Doctrine Command capability managers, the research community, and the Defense industry.

AEWE 2019 provided the platform for RONIN and Nett Warrior/ATAK integration. Over the course of the experiment, RONIN was proven to support the C4ISR requirements of expeditionary operations for real-time interoperability and situational awareness between coalition and indigenous forces. The RONIN Platform delivered real-time information, enabling ground-based users and commanders to meaningfully assess, share and act upon relevant information, instantly.

According to Don Sharp, President and CEO at Coolfire, "AEWE 2019 is an ideal scenario for Coolfire's technology. The RONIN SA product is purpose-built to improve a soldier's situational awareness and deliver a common operational picture." Sharp added, "With ten years of defense contracts, we understand the immeasurable benefits of hands-on experimentation by actual Soldiers on the battlefield. Our learnings from AEWE ensure we deliver leading-edge products for years to come."

Coolfire is a software development company that enhances real-time event awareness, control, and response. Coolfire has developed the only collaboration software uniquely focused on situational awareness-capable of organizing people, locations, and data around critical events. Our patented technology eliminates the barrier between people and information - allowing them to make better, more informed decisions. Coolfire is a trusted technology resource for corporate and government customers from Enterprise Rent-A-Car to the US Department of Defense.

