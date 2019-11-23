Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N), (the "Corporation") announced today that it had entered into several debt settlement agreements with multiple creditors where the Corporation has agreed to issue a combined Twenty-Seven Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Two Thousand, Five Hundred ("27,822,500") Common Shares of the Corporation to settle Three Hundred and Fifty-Four Thousand and Twenty-Five Dollars ("354,025.00") CDN worth of debt.

The first issuance will consist of Fourteen Million, Sixty-Two Thousand and Five Hundred ("14,062,500") Common Shares which will be issued at a price of One Cent ("$0.01") CDN per Common Share which when issued will settle the remaining One Hundred and Forty Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty-Five Dollars ("$140,625.00") CDN worth of debt owed and due to two creditors from a loan agreement the Corporation entered into in August of 2019 for One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ("$150,000.00") CDN and that had interest payable of 12% per annum on the loan.

The second issuance will consist of Thirteen Million, Five Hundred and Sixty Thousand ("13,560,000") Common Shares which will be issued at a price of One and a Half Cents ("$0.015") CDN per Common Share which when issued will settle Two Hundred and Three Thousand, Four Hundred Dollars ("$203,400.00") CDN worth of debt owed to past consultants of the Corporation.

The third issuance consists of Two Hundred Thousand ("200,000") Common Shares which were issued at a price of Five Cents ("$0.05") CDN per Common Share which is owed to a former Director of the Corporation.

