Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: QBC.P) ("Quantum") announces that the Letter of Intent between Quantum and Ordotek Incorporated ("Ordotek") announced on July 15, 2019 has expired and has therefore been terminated.

In connection with the Ordotek transaction, pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, trading of the shares of Quantum had been halted on the TSXV. Trading of the shares of Quantum will resume on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

