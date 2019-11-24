MentionWorth Media: Vance Global And How Their Product Is For Everyone

It's no surprise that CBD (or cannabidiol) sales have grown at an even faster rate since it started in the market. CBD awareness among people from all over the world increased steadily in the past few years, and will soon generate more as it's being distributed from across different markets.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2019 / Vance Global, one of the leading CBD brands in the industry, has continued to grow exponentially with an average 40% increase in monthly revenue since 2018. It takes pride in the products that they revolutionized: their biodegradable packing and product are made of wood fiber filters, hemp paper, 100% organic hemp from Oregon, and all-natural lavender from France which ultimately differentiates them from the rest. Moreover, it is the fastest and best way to feel the effects of CBD while remaining healthy and beneficial.

For them, their product can be enjoyed by anyone. Whether you're looking to experience the relaxation that smoking CBD provides; relieve situations like anxiety, depression, PTSD, digestive issues, chronic muscle pain, and joint pain; or quit smoking and other addictive drugs - CBD does it all.

Vance Global also tested their products for the highest levels of CBD and lowest levels of THC below 0.3%, having it approved by three separate companies to make sure their product is superior.

Whether you're interested to try out CBD or looking for a brand that works, Vance Global is surely the brand you need to try out and who knows? Maybe it'll become the brand you'll keep going back to.

Visit at:

https://vance-global.com/

https://www.instagram.com/vanceglobal/?hl=en

https://vance-global.com/shop/

You can contact us at: mike@vance-global.com or call us at (630)-987-9778

SOURCE: Vance Global

