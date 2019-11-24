The ATX slighlty down, Telekom Austria best performer, Andritz seven consecutive days down. News came from Valneva, OMV, Strabag, Wienerberger, Andritz, Lenzing, Addiko, Kapsch TrafficCom, Uniqa, Porr, Semperit and Fabasoft. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -0,46% to 3.174,57 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 15,62%. Up to now there were 118 days with a positive and 111 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 3,84% away, from the low 15,62%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,31%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,15%. These are the best-performers this week: Porr 4,76% in front of Telekom Austria 4,31% and AT&S 3,85%. And the following stocks performed worst: Addiko Bank -6,84% in front of Andritz -6,75% and SBO -5,34%. Further ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...