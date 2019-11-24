Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 24.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
War er das? Der finale Wink zur Mega-News?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870378 ISIN: AT0000785555 Ticker-Symbol: SEW 
Tradegate
22.11.19
19:47 Uhr
11,440 Euro
+0,340
+3,06 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,260
11,460
23.11.
11,400
11,480
22.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEMPERIT
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING11,440+3,06 %