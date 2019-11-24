Porr: As part of a consortium, Porr was entrusted with the construction of the pylons and support structure of the High Moselle Bridge back in late 2010. Following an eight-year construction period, the project has officially opened to traffic as of 21 November. The bridge stands as the centrepiece of the new, 25 km-long road "B 50neu" and provides a direct road link between the Benelux countries and the Rhein-Main area. The High Moselle Bridge is the second-highest bridge in Germany after the Kochertal Bridge (185 m). The final bridge shunting was successfully completed in November 2019 as part of the infrastructure measures by the SEH/Porr consortium. The cost of construction totalled around Euro 175 mn.Porr: weekly performance: 4.76% Semperit: In the first three quarters ...

