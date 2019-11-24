The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies, EIBFS, recently organised a workshop entitled, "Leading Innovators: How to engage and accelerate innovation in your bank," for 40 UAE nationals who graduated from its Leadership Development Programme, LDP. The workshop was conducted by Dr. David S. Ricketts, Innovation Fellow, Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre at Harvard University. Dr. Ricketts, who is a renowned technology, entrepreneurship and innovation speaker, has been associated with Carnegie Mellon University, Harvard University, MIT and North Carolina State University.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...