Seven of the 10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 76,164.3 crore in market capitalisation last week. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s valuation tumbled Rs 10,410.2 crore to Rs 2,99,602.51 crore and that of Infosys tanked Rs 7,174.59 crore to reach Rs 2,95,174.92 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and SBI.

