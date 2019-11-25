

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,885-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China in the near future. The European and U.S. markets rose on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the insurance companies and a mixed picture from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index fell 18.35 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 2,885.29 after trading between 2,873.99 and 2,925.02. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 23.72 points or 1.45 percent to end at 1,607.52.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.35 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.55 percent, Bank of Communications rose 0.36 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.58 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 2.27 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 1.68 percent, Baoshan Iron spiked 2.23 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.64 percent, Gemdale eased 0.08 percent, Poly Developments gained 0.56 percent, China Vanke advanced 0.97 percent, CITIC Securities sank 0.69 percent and China Minsheng Bank, PetroChina and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned in a lackluster performance Friday, showing a lack of direction but managing to end modestly higher.



The Dow added 109.33 points or 0.39 percent to 27,875.62, while the NASDAQ gained 13.67 points or 0.16 percent to 8,519.88 and the S&P 500 rose 6.75 points or 0.22 percent to 3,110.29. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P lost 0.3 percent.



The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Recent reports have suggested the signing of a phase one trade deal could be delayed until next year as U.S. and Chinese officials struggle to reach agreement on core issues.



Traders largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing a much bigger than expected upward revision to its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in November.



Crude oil prices slipped on Friday as traders took profits after recent gains. Delays in a trade deal between the U.S. and China and worries about energy demand outlook weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.81 or 1.4 percent at $57.77 a barrel.



