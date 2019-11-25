Regulatory News:

FDJ (Paris:FDJ) announces the signature of a contract with Idinvest Partners in order to acquire Bimedia, a software publisher specialized in point-of-sale collection and payment solutions.

With nearly 140 employees in France, Bimedia is present in more than 6,400 points of sale in France, nearly 90% of which are tobacconists and newsagents.

This acquisition would be made based on an enterprise value of less than €50 million, financed from the Group's own funds.

Since its inception in 2002 in La Roche-sur-Yon, the Bimedia group has established itself as one of the leading operators in digital and innovative collection solutions and dematerialised services offered to local businesses (payment, money transfer, advertising network, etc.).

This acquisition would enable FDJ to accelerate the development of its "Payment and Services" business, in line with its 2025 strategic plan. FDJ thus confirms its commitment to support the development and modernisation of its retail distribution network by offering value-added services.

The completion of this transaction is subject to the usual suspensive conditions, including approval by the French Competition Authority.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ)

FDJ is the historical and unique lottery operator in France, the #2 in Europe and #4 worldwide. It is also the main sports betting operator in France. FDJ offers a range of around 85 enjoyable, responsible games to the general public, both at points of sale and online: lottery games draw games (Loto, Euromillions, …) and instant games (Millionnaire, Cash, jeux Mission Patrimoine, Astro, Vegas, …) and sports betting (Parions Sport). FDJ's performances are driven by its portfolio of iconic brands, the largest proximity network in France, a growing market, investments, and a strategic innovation drive enhancing the appeal of its offer and distribution network. In 2018, with 25 million players and over 30,000 points of sale, FDJ collected €15.8 billion in stakes, contributed €3.5 billion to public finances and paid commissions of €785 million to its offline distribution network. FDJ is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA)

For further information, www.groupefdj.com

About Idinvest Partners

Idinvest Partners is a leading European mid-market private equity firm. With €8bn under management, the firm has developed several areas of expertise including innovative startup venture capital transactions; mid-market private debt, i.e. single-tranche, senior and subordinated debt; primary and secondary investment and private equity advisory services. Founded in 1997, Idinvest Partners used to belong to the Allianz Group until 2010, when it branched out as an independent firm. In January 2018, Idinvest Partners became a subsidiary of Eurazeo, a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €17.7bn in assets under management, including nearly €11.6bn from investment partners, invested in nearly 400 companies.

For further information, www.idinvest.com

About Bimedia

Bimedia, a leading software publisher specialized in front office POS and payment services since 2002, helps local businesses sell more and better: POS terminals, dedicated business softwares, exclusive services and business management support. By anticipating the needs of merchants, Bimedia improves the daily lives of thousands of tobacconists, newsagents, bakers and other retailers through innovative and tailored digital solutions.

For further information, www.bimedia.com

