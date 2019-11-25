SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH reicht Beschwerde gegen krassen Fehlentscheid der Übernahmekommission bei der FINMA ein

This communication or the information contained therein are not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

Luzern, 25. November 2019 - SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für Speziallangstahl, hat von der Übernahmekommission die Mitteilung erhalten, dass die Gesuche von Martin Haefner/BigPoint Holding AG bzw. Liwet Holding AG betreffend Ausnahme von der Angebotspflicht im Zusammenhang mit der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung bezüglich SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH abgewiesen wurden. SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH ficht die Verfügung an und hat dagegen heute bei der Eidgenössischen Finanzmarktaufsicht FINMA Beschwerde eingelegt. Aufgrund der Sachlage ist SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH davon überzeugt, dass den Gesuchen von Martin Haefner/BigPoint Holding AG und Liwet Holding AG entsprochen werden muss, um den Fortbestand des Unternehmens zu sichern.

Der Entscheid der Übernahmekommission, keine Ausnahmen von der Angebotspflicht im Zusammenhang mit der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung zu gewähren, wurde SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH am Freitagabend mitgeteilt. Ohne solche Ausnahmen werden die grossen Aktionäre sich nicht bzw. nicht in ausreichendem Ausmass an der Kapitalerhöhung beteiligen. Ohne die Kapitalerhöhung im geplanten Ausmass von mindestens CHF 325 Millionen steigt das Insolvenzrisiko für SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH in erheblichem Masse. SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH beurteilt die Verfügung der Übernahmekommission als einen krassen Fehlentscheid, weil alle Aktionäre einschliesslich der Tausende von Kleinaktionären alle ihre Investitionen verlieren und über 10'000 Arbeitsplätze weltweit, davon ca. 800 in der Schweiz, verloren gehen würden. Zudem entzieht der Entscheid dem einzigen konkreten Angebot von Martin Haefner/Big Point Holding AG die Grundlage. SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH hat daher heute Montag bei der FINMA Beschwerde eingereicht und sowohl die gesuchstellenden Aktionäre, Martin Haefner/BigPoint Holding AG und Liwet Holding AG, als auch die Übernahmekommission aufgefordert, die Beschwerde zu unterstützen, um den Fehlentscheid der Übernahmekommission umgehend zu korrigieren. SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH erwartet, dass die FINMA die Beschwerde gutheissen und die Ausnahmen rasch gewähren wird. Die Gesellschaft vertraut darauf, dass die Schweizer Behörden einen wichtigen Arbeitgeber in der Region und weltweit in dieser schwierigen Situation rasch und pragmatisch unterstützen werden.

- ENDE -

Für weitere Informationen:

Dr. Ulrich Steiner

Vice President Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & CSR

Telefon +41 (0) 41 581 4120

u.steiner@schmolz-bickenbach.com

www.schmolz-bickenbach.com

Über SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

Die SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Gruppe ist heute einer der führenden Anbieter individueller Lösungen im Bereich Spezialstahl-Langprodukte weltweit. Sowohl bei Werkzeugstahl als auch bei rostfreiem Langstahl zählt der Konzern zu den führenden Herstellern im globalen Markt und gehört zu den beiden grössten Unternehmen in Europa für legierten und hochlegierten Edelbaustahl. Mit über 10 000 Mitarbeitern und eigenen Produktions- und Distributionsgesellschaften in über 30 Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten gewährleistet das Unternehmen die globale Betreuung und Versorgung seiner Kunden und bietet ihnen weltweit ein komplettes Portfolio aus Produktion und Sales & Services. Sie profitieren von der technologischen Expertise des Unternehmens, der weltweit konstant hohen Produktqualität sowie der detaillierten Kenntnis lokaler Märkte.

Disclaimer

This communication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of article 652a and/or article 752 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The offer and listing will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registeredunderthe Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. The offering of the securities will only be made outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act ("Regulation S").

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.