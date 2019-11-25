

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index remained unchanged in September after falling in the previous month, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, came in at 91.9 in September, same as in August. The initial estimate was 92.2.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity increased to 101.1 in September from 99.0 in the preceding month. The initially estimated score was 101.0.



The lagging index fell to 104.3 in September from 104.7 in the prior month. The initial estimate was 102.9.



