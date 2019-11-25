Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
War er das? Der finale Wink zur Mega-News?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.11.2019 | 08:01
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, November 21

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)


In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 25 November 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 175,714,773 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 25 November 2019, the Company held 17,297,069 ordinary shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 175,714,773 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

Contact:
Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date:
25 November 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire