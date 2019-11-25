

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Morris Meat Packing recalled various raw, intact pork products citing an inspection issue.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that the recalled products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours.



The recall affects around 515,000 pounds of products that were produced on Saturdays from November 25, 2017 to November 9, 2019. These include around 50 items, comprising Fresh Pork Saddles with Skin and without skin, Fresh Pork Loin with skin, Back Ribs, Ham with Skin and Boneless Ham, among others.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 18267' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Illinois.



FSIS said it discovered the problem after receiving an anonymous tip that the firm was producing products without the benefit of inspection. The agency has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The recall comes under USDA Class I Classification, which states that 'This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



In January this year, Stino Da Napoli had recalled around 11,392 pounds of various meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.



In recent periods, various pork products have been recalled over multiple reasons. George's Prepared Foods recalled ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products due to possible Salmonella contamination. Fisher Packing Co. recalled about 744 pounds of RTE pork products, citing Listeria contamination.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX