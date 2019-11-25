

Granace (three-row, six-seater model)

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces the launch of its new model "Granace(2)", which will go on sale at Toyota vehicle dealers nationwide on December 16. The new Granace comes in two grades: Premium grade, a three-row, six-seater priced at 6,500,000 yen(3) and G grade, a four-row, eight-seater priced at 6,200,000 yen(3).Utilizing a semi-bonnet(4) package, the new Granace is characterized by its superb basic performance--including quietness and driving stability--and classy interior. An exterior style that exudes presence, a gorgeous cockpit, and a comfortable rear seating design further accentuate the car's individuality.Sales Outline1. Sales outletsToyota, Toyopet, Toyota Corolla, and Netz dealers across Japan, and Toyota Mobility Tokyo Inc.2. Annual sales target for Japan600 unitsProduction PlantInabe Plant, Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd.(1) Full-size body with a total length of 5 meters or more.(2) The model's name is taken from the word "gran," which means "big or great" in Spanish, and "ace," which means "top or excellent person" in English.(3) Manufacturer's suggested retail prices (including consumption tax).(4) Vehicle design in which the driver's seat is positioned at the rear end of the powertrain, resulting in a very short bonnet.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.