

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - QSC AG (QSCGF.PK) said, since the third quarter of 2019, the company has regained its growth course. Revenues for the current year, excluding the sold TC business, will amount to around 127 million euros.



'The new orders of around 107 million euros received in the first nine months offer planning reliability. In the third quarter of 2019, recurring revenues accounted for around 75% of total revenues,' said CEO Jürgen Hermann.



For 2020, the company plans to increase its revenues by at least 13 percent to more than 143 million euros. For 2021, revenue is expected to grow at least 16 percent to more than 165 million euros. For 2022, the company targets revenue growth of 20 percent to 200 million euros.



QSC anticipates breakeven for EBITDA from the fourth quarter of 2020 and for the free cash flow from the fourth quarter of 2021. The company expects a sustainably positive free cash flow and an EBITDA margin of more than 10 percent in 2022.



QSC will announce details on fiscal 2020 together with its preliminary results for fiscal 2019 at the beginning of March 2020.



