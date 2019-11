HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined for the fifth straight month in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The producer price index declined 0.9 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.6 percent decrease in September.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained unchanged in October, after a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



Data also showed that import and export prices declined 3.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, in October.



On a monthly basis, imports prices fell 0.6 percent and export prices remained unchanged in September.



