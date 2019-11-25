AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2019 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 22/11/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.9047 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3309094 CODE: PR1Z ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 31216 EQS News ID: 920547 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2019 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)