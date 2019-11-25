Cardenuto Adds Global Executive Leadership Expertise in Enterprise SaaS Sales and Operations

Vonage (NYSE:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that it has named SaaS industry veteran Rodolpho Cardenuto as President, Applications Group, effective December 9, 2019. Cardenuto will lead the Company's sales, operations and go-to-market strategy for both its unified communications and contact centre portfolios, collectively the Applications Group, and will report to CEO Alan Masarek. Cardenuto will be based in the Company's headquarters in Holmdel, NJ.

In this role, Cardenuto will focus on driving market share and revenue growth in Applications globally. He will partner closely with Vonage's API Platform team to provide customers with unique solutions that help them create better experiences for customers and employees that differentiate their businesses.

Cardenuto has held senior leadership roles at both growth companies and large multinationals. He brings to Vonage more than 20 years of global sales, marketing and operations experience in software, IT and B2B SaaS with proven results in driving growth in the enterprise space through existing and new channels, globally.

Prior to joining Vonage, Cardenuto held various positions of increasing responsibility at SAP, a market leader in end-to-end enterprise application software, database, analytics, intelligent technologies and experience management. These positions included President of SAP Americas and, most recently, President of Global Partner Operations, both reporting to then-CEO Bill McDermott and the Executive Board of the company. In the global partner role, Cardenuto led a global organisation of thousands of partners, as well as direct quota-bearing and operational personnel, driving billions of dollars in annual revenue with direct responsibility for thousands of mid-sized enterprises. Before SAP, Cardenuto was Director of Industry Sales and Alliances for Latin America the Caribbean region at Hewlett-Packard (HP).

"We are thrilled to welcome Rodolpho to Vonage. His vast experience in B2B enterprise SaaS sales, coupled with deep operational expertise, is a perfect fit for Vonage and our focus on meeting the communications needs of businesses," Masarek said. "Leveraging Rodolpho's experience in driving revenue and growth for high-performing commercial organisations through proven go-to-market execution, we will continue to build on the power of the OneVonage platform to differentiate Vonage's business while helping our customers differentiate theirs."

"I am delighted to join the Vonage team at a pivotal time in the Company's history," Cardenuto said. "This is the perfect moment to join the Company, building on the excitement of Vonage's brand revitalisation and the OneVonage platform to scale the go-to-market efforts and revenue growth for the Applications Group, while providing customers with cloud communications solutions that help them transform their own businesses and stay ahead."

