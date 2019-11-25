TOUS Launches New Campaign With Emma Roberts

"The almost perfect gift" is the new campaign of the jewelry brand

Emma Roberts and the iconic TOUS round box star in a campaign with a musical theme

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The festive season is coming and everyone is out searching for the perfect gift. TOUS knows that. With this campaign, the company presents the "almost perfect" way to find it.

In its new campaign, the jewelry brand is launching a musical for the first time. Actress Emma Roberts tells a story that celebrates the joy of giving while making fun of the brand's iconic round box and how hard it is to wrap.

With a touch of comic whimsy, the campaign celebrates the excitement of finding and giving that "almost perfect" gift. When the song and choreography especially created for the occasion reaches its grand finale, the audience will conclude that you don't have to worry about the wrapping, because what really matters is what's inside. Hence, the campaign's claim: Hard to wrap, easy to love.

The campaign will be broadcast on television in Spain, Mexico, Portugal and Russia and shown in movie theaters in Poland, Ukraine and the Czech Republic. It will continue on digital media, external media and in the press worldwide.

About TOUS

With over 4,000 professionals, TOUS has been fostering its corporate culture based on its legacy, commitment and creativity ever since its beginnings in 1920, when the company was already in the jewelry business. A global brand, TOUS is now present in 50 countries, with more than 700 stores in cities from Barcelona, Beijing, Mexico City, Dubai, Jeddah, Madrid, Miami, Moscow, New York, Paris, Rome, Shanghai to Tokyo.

Its mission to be loved around the world for offering jewelry and accessories for every one of life's moments, and to be an exciting brand. TOUS's vision is to be the most sought-after, successful and affordable luxury jewelry brand in the world. It is committed to providing value to customers, employees and society as a whole. www.tous.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=woQh0ypZI1k

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033702/Emma_Roberts_for_TOUS.jpg