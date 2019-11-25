ARC Europe & HERE Mobility Join Forces to Pilot MaaS Solutions in Smart Roadside Assistance Services

BRUSSELS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticipating future customer demand for the digitalization of mobility services, ARC Europe and HERE Mobility are partnering to offer Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions in the context of roadside assistance.

Following the successful launch of the Smart Roadside Assistance (RSA) services to major OEMS in the European market, ARC Europe is taking the lead in integrating MaaS solutions in its digital assistance ecosystem.

The scope of this partnership is to deliver personalized digital MaaS solutions in order to keep drivers mobile after an incident occurs.

ARC Europe group aims to provide its digital ecosystem a simple and seamless pan European MaaS user experience, which will complement the Digital Roadside Assistance process.

Thus, following an incident, the beneficiary will be able to not only request and track the assistance patrol vehicle from any digital interface (smartphone or car dashboard), but also to request, book and track in real time a mobility resource of his choice.

The HERE Mobility Marketplace is a global and open platform that aggregates all transportation options in real time, including taxis, private hires, and public transport worldwide. Through the HERE Mobility Marketplace, ARC Europe can provide smooth and reliable end-to-end transportation services to their customers, managing all customer requests via a single, streamlined dashboard.

"We are proud to partner with ARC Europe to add the HERE Mobility Marketplace to their services," said Liad Itzhak, SVP, Head of HERE Mobility. "This partnership enables us to provide ARC Europe's customers the added value of a seamless, safe ride according to their needs."

According to market researcher Reports and Data, the MaaS market will expand more than eight-fold over the next few years from just over $42Bn in 2018 to $372Bn by 2026. Another study from Juniper Research has found that adoption of MaaS platforms will replace more than 2.3 billion urban private car journeys annually by 2023, compared with just 17.6 million globally in 2018. Western Europe will lead MaaS adoption, accounting for 83% of global MaaS trips in 2023.

Stefano Sarti, Managing Director of ARC Europe, stated that: "We identified the strategic similarities we both have in our fields. Our main B2B customers are car manufacturers in Europe facing digital transformation, moving from car ownership to car usage and looking for a convenient experience also in the assistance context.We believe that our partnership with HERE Mobility and the accessibility via the HERE Mobility Marketplace will facilitate such transformation."

About HERE Mobility

HERE Mobility is the mobility business unit of HERE Technologies, aiming to democratize the mobility ecosystem in order to achieve mobility efficiency. With its cutting-edge technology, HERE Mobility has created an open and competitive smart mobility marketplace for all transportation services, connecting mobility supply and demand in real-time to empower people and businesses worldwide.

By providing the right tools and technologies, HERE Mobility makes MaaS easy to use and accessible for everyone worldwide. Since HERE Mobility's launch in January 2018, transportation suppliers from over 500 cities in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America have joined the HERE Mobility Marketplace, with a total of more than 2 million vehicles. The HERE Mobility Marketplace is already operational in dozens of cities worldwide including LA, Amsterdam, Athens, and Barcelona and is expected to open in over 100 cities in 2019. Learn more.

About ARC Europe Group

ARC Europe Group is the largest supplier of B2B roadside assistance services in Europe with an outstanding network in more than 40 European countries. The Group shareholders are the major automobile clubs in Europe: ADAC, The AA, ANWB, ACI, OEAMTC, RACE, TCB & TCS.

The Group entered new fields of activities, with the ambition to sustain the electrical shift, delivering mobility solutions and connected services enlarging its geographical scope.

