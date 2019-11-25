ADS Securities L.L.C. strengthens anti-money laundering compliance program with FinScan's Automated Screening Technologies

The international financial company will use advanced automation to support its expansion, global regulatory requirements, and the sale and purchase of currencies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinScan, a global leader in anti-money laundering (AML) compliance solutions, has expanded its partnership with international financial services company, ADS Securities L.L.C. (ADSS).

FinScan will assist ADSS, which is based in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi with offices in Europe and Asia, with its financial and monetary brokerage business. The company, which is licensed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, will employ FinScan's enhanced automation capabilities to support global expansion and comply more efficiently with ever-increasing regulatory requirements worldwide.

ADSS uses FinScan's intelligent matching technology to screen watch lists to comply with local and international regulations. It also automates its screening process with FinScan to enhance ongoing monitoring and to enable faster and safer onboarding of new accounts via integration with its CRM system. ADSS will also move to a cloud-based solution with increased security and data privacy, which will provide greater scalability and flexibility to support its rapid business expansion.

"FinScan has become a trusted partner, and this expanded relationship further demonstrates our commitment to stay on top of regulatory requirements around the globe," says Oliver Hallsworth, Global Head of Legal & Compliance at ADSS. "Through enhanced automation in our watch list screening, FinScan helps us run our compliance operations more efficiently and earn even more trust of regulators. We look forward to advancing our business with confidence through more innovative offerings and international growth."

"ADSS elected to broaden our partnership based on the positive results they have already gained with FinScan," says Ibrahim Bennani Doubli, sales director of Middle East and Africa at FinScan. "We're proud to offer financial institutions in the Middle East local support and expertise along with Arabic language capabilities."

About FinScan

FinScan's AML screening solution offers a sophisticated, multi-language matching engine, exceptional speed and scalability, and transparent algorithms to help financial institutions efficiently manage risk. www.finscan.com

About ADSS

ADSS is a regulated international financial services company, providing institutional, private and retail clients with the highest quality investment opportunities. Established in 2011, it delivers multi-asset, leveraged trading of forex, commodities, equities, bonds and indices, through award-winning, easy to use brokerage tools. www.adss.com. ADSS Licenses and Regulations