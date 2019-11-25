Independent healthcare provider, VALA Health, has appointed Pete Trainor as its new CEO. In the role Trainor will join co-founders Dr. Niall Aye-Maung and Shellane Crisostomo, along with its partners, to continue to grow the business. Trainors focus will be on evolving the core service proposition, and scaling up the platform using his background in data-driven design and Ai technology.

With a proven track record in driving innovation, future thinking and brand awareness, Trainor will oversee the company's U.K. operation, while also looking for investment opportunities to expand across other territories.

Trainor said, "VALA has a great culture, free from bureaucracy that allows us to act like a startup while having the scale of a large platform. I was very impressed by their thinking and depth of service provision, so when they approached me about joining as CEO, it wasn't a difficult decision. My eye has always been on the health and well-being of today's pressurised society, and VALA allows me to focus exclusively on the thing that has always driven me 'people-focused technology'. I have a lot of exciting plans, features, and functions to bring to the platform. First and foremost though, I want to make our Unlimited Healthcare proposition available to the widest possible audience. With our unique membership model, I can see us servicing 0.1% of the U.K. population (c66k people) before next summer, so we can start to look overseas at new market opportunities.

Shellane, Founding Partner added; "We're delighted Pete is coming on board to accelerate our growth plans. He's an expert in scaling people-focused propositions, so it's an exciting time for our Members and Doctors. He brings twenty-five+ years experience, proven leadership qualities and exceptional vision to VALA, and we're thrilled he's agreed to join us.

The appointment of Trainor follows VALAs recent announcement that it is bulking up its platform innovation credentials, with the company also making a substantial investment in data intelligence capabilities, as well as branching out into travel care, and workplace mental health services.

VALA Health is the product name for iPrimary Care LTD, a healthcare provider registered and regulated in the United Kingdom by the CQC (Care Quality Commision)

