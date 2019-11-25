The United Nations Development Program is seeking consultants to build a 2 MW solar project and three hydropower plants ranging in generation capacity from 1.15-2 MW.The United Nations Development Program is seeking consultants to conduct feasibility studies for a 2 MW solar project and three mini hydropower plants ranging in size from 1.15-2 MW in São Tomé and Principe. The facilities, which will be a mix of grid connected and off-grid assets, are intended to improve power supply in the West African island nation. The $1 million studies will be financed by the UN's Green Climate Fund. Consultants ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...