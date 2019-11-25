British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Sunday "to get Brexit done". With Britain heading to the polls on Dec. 12, the governing Conservatives rolled out an election manifesto that promised more public sector spending and no further extensions to the protracted departure from the EU. Contrasting with Labour's unabashed tax-and-spend approach, Johnson's manifesto -- titled "Get Brexit Done, Unleash Britain's Potential" -- pledged to freeze income tax, value-added sales tax and social security payments.

