

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, the Ifo institute is set to release Germany's business confidence survey results. Economists forecast the business confidence index to rise to 95.0 in November from 94.6 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the greenback, it fell against the pound. Against the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1025 against the greenback, 120.02 against the yen, 1.0994 against the franc and 0.8566 against the pound at 3:55 am ET.



