

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence improved in November, reports said citing data from ifo institute on Monday.



The business confidence index rose to 95.0 in November from 94.7 in October. The reading came in line with economists' expectations.



The index for current assessment dropped to 97.9. Economists had forecast the score to rise to 98.0 from 97.8 a month ago.



On the other hand, the expectations index improved to 92.1, but below the forecast of 93.0.



The institute said the manufacturing sector is still stuck in recession.



