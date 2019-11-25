

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday, with financials and miners pacing the gains after both Washington and Beijing made positive comments on the potential for a trade deal between them.



China has offered to raise penalties on intellectual property violations in an attempt to hammer out a partial trade deal with the United States.



China will also look into lowering the thresholds for criminal punishments for those who steal IP, according to guidelines issued by the government on Sunday.



U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said an initial trade deal was still possible by the end of the year.



Closer home, Britain's two main political parties have both launched their manifestos in separate bids to win over the public ahead of a crucial Dec. 12 election.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 47 points, or 0.64 percent, at 7,373 after rallying 1.2 percent on Friday.



British Airways-owner IAG rose over 1 percent after it reached a preliminary agreement with its pilots' union BALPA to end a pay dispute.



Euromoney Institutional Investor edged down slightly after announcing the acquisition of Wealth-X Pte. Ltd., a provider of data-driven intelligence on the world's wealthiest individuals.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose between 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent while Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings gained 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX