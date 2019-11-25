G5 Entertainment Group (NASDAQ OMX: G5EN.ST, OTCQX: GENTF) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Jewels of Rome, Mahjong Journey, Homicide Squad, Survivors: The Quest, The Secret Society and Pirates Pearls.
Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ, G5 Entertainment is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market under trade symbol G5EN.ST and in the USA, OTCQX: GENTF.
Company:
G5 Entertainment
Headquarters Address:
Birger Jarlsgatan 18
Stockholm 11434
Sweden
Main Telephone:
+46 84111115
Website:
https://www.g5e.com
Ticker/ISIN:
G5EN.ST(STO)/SE0001824004
GENTF(OTCQX)
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Electronic Games
Earnings Release Dates:
4th Quarter: February 12, 2020
Key Executives:
CEO: Vladislav Suglobov
COO: Alik Tabunov Tabunov
CFO: Stefan Wikstrand
Investor Relations
Contact:
Pauline Kitur
Email:
pauline.kitur@g5e.com
