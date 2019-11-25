Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2019 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9861 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1676829 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 31345 EQS News ID: 920907 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 25, 2019 04:18 ET (09:18 GMT)