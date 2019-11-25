Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2019 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.1346 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35932375 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 31351 EQS News ID: 920921 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 25, 2019 04:19 ET (09:19 GMT)