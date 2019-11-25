

TOKYO, Nov 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (Chubu) have been selected as the preferred buyers in a bid for the Dutch Energy Company "Eneco"(1). Through their joint establishment of a special purpose company in the Netherlands called Diamond Chubu Europe B.V., MC and Chubu expect to acquire up to 100% of Eneco's shares at a value of 4.1 billion euros.Active mainly in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, Eneco boasts the second-largest share of the Dutch energy market, with a portfolio that includes an installed capacity of approximately 1,200 megawatts in renewable energy assets. Its businesses include power generation (partly via its renewable assets), the trading and sale of both gas and electricity, and the supply of district heating systems. In 2007, Eneco became one of the first energy companies to adopt a sustainable strategy, its aim being to lead Europe's transition to renewable energy sources. The company has been a 100% green energy provider to its consumers' clients since 2011, offering innovative solutions that make it easier for customers to make the switch to more sustainable and smarter energy consumption. Eneco's sustainable strategy also helped it to become the first Dutch company admitted to the Science-Based Targets initiative.(2) The company is recognized by environmental groups as an active participant in climate change countermeasures.MC and Eneco began working together in 2012, and their collaboration has successfully developed three offshore wind projects (1,230 megawatts) and one of Europe's largest battery storage projects (48 megawatts). By enhancing its relationship with Eneco and leveraging the latter's strengths as a developer and operator of renewable assets, MC plans to accelerate its own initiatives in renewable energy, which are in line with its mission to help realize more sustainable communities by generating economic, societal and environmental value. As stated in its "Midterm Corporate Strategy 2021", one of MC's overarching objectives is growth through business management. The company is taking advantage of its vast network and Eneco's customer base to develop new products and services related to energy management.Under the Chubu's Management Vision, Chubu will accelerate its initiatives leading to the creation of Community Support Infrastructure. The company's aim is to deliver not only first-rate energy services, but also "value that expands by being connected", a message that is underpinned by the concepts of digitization, customer-centered services, and low carbon societies. By realizing that aim, Chubu is helping to address important societal challenges and enhancing its value as a total energy service corporate group. By joining forces with Eneco and developing mutual business models, Chubu is now positioned to augment its expertise with that of a trailblazer in Europe's energy market which leads the world in deregulations, and aiming to create synergies throughout our energy businesses, both here in Japan and around the world.The growth of renewable energies has led to a rise in small-scale, decentralized energy resources, which combined with the ongoing development of storage batteries and digital technologies is changing the face of power generation. Eneco is a progressive and comprehensive energy provider that is creating customer-focused services through the application of green energies, and increasingly AI and IoT. Both MC and Chubu are excited about leveraging that growth to help improve our quality of life, transition us to low-carbon societies and find solutions to some of the world's most serious problems.(1) Please click the link to see our joint press release with Eneco: https://news.eneco.com/(2) The Science Based Targets initiative is a partnership between the CDP, UN Global Compact, WRI and WWF. It helps companies determine how much they need to reduce their emissions by to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods.For more information on Mitsubishi Corporation, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/.Source: Mitsubishi Corporation