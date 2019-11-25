Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2019 / 10:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6833 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30386820 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 31339 EQS News ID: 920895 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 25, 2019 04:24 ET (09:24 GMT)