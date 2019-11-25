Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (STUB LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2019 / 10:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.8702 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29500 CODE: STUB LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STUB LN Sequence No.: 31330 EQS News ID: 920875 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2019 04:24 ET (09:24 GMT)