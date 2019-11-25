Carr's Group has built market-leading positions in high-value, growing sectors in global agricultural and engineering markets by differentiating itself through innovative technologies. These include low-moisture feed blocks and highly specialised robotic arms for use in hazardous environments such as the nuclear industry. This strategy delivered a 7.0% rise in adjusted PBT during FY19, despite unfavourable weather conditions in both its main agriculture markets. The diversification also reduces the group's exposure to UK government farming policy and any adverse effects of Brexit.

