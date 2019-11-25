Kazia Therapeutics has presented very encouraging initial efficacy data from the dose-ranging stage of its current Phase II trial. The data are sufficient to give Kazia confidence that it can run a large, and potentially pivotal, study starting by mid-CY20. Promising Cantrixil interim data were released in September. FY19 results showed cash of A$5.4m now boosted by a A$3.8m net placing. Our indicative value remains at A$137m adjusted to A$1.91/share post-placing (about US$13/ ADR).

