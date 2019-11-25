Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2019 / 10:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 297.2327 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 132637 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 31264 EQS News ID: 920735 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2019 04:28 ET (09:28 GMT)