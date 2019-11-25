NOTICE 25 NOVEMBER 2019 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: FODELIA OYJ At the request of Fodelia Oyj, Fodelia Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from November 26, 2019. Short name: FODELIA Number of shares: 7 051 780 ISIN code: FI4000400262 Order book ID:184224 ADT Value in EUR: 400 000 Company Identity Number: 3012268-2 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 3000 Consumer Goods Super sector: 3500 Food & Beverage This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Ernst & Young Oy. For further information, please call Ernst & Young Oy on +358 207 280 190. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260