The results of the primary placement auction of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on November 25, 2019: ISIN code LT0000670044 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB00026A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB00026A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2019-11-27 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2026-11-27 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,1 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,140 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,184 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,200 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 62 750 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 100 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 25 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 24 854 014,69 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.