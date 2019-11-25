Anzeige
WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 
25.11.19
Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Result of Tender Offer

Arion Bank hf. hereby announces the results of its invitation to holders of its EUR 300m 0.750% Notes due 2020 and EUR 500m 1.625% Notes due 2021, to tender their Notes for purchase by the Bank for cash.

The Offer was announced on 15 November 2019, and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 15 November 2019 prepared by the Bank. The Bank has received the following valid tenders:

For the EUR 300m 0.750% Notes due 2020 the Bank received valid tenders of EUR 258,258,000. The Bank has decided to accept all offers.

The Bank has decided not to accept any offers for the 2021 Notes.

For further information please contact Eiríkur Magnús Jensson, head of Treasury, at eirikur.jensson@arionbanki.is

Attachment

  • Tender offer - final annoucment (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3a824bed-58e2-4ba9-8db1-9bcb9f559ff9)
