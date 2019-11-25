As of November 26, 2019, following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Name Short Name New Trading Lot -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE001130879 Fasträntebevis Index Europa High FRB INDEX 9730,00 0 Yield, FRB EUHY5 N -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000955438 Fasträntebevis Thomas Cook, FRB FRB THOMASCOOK 1013,00 9 N -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB