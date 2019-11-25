

Figure 1. Example of combinations of basic actions to be regarded as suspicious



Figure 2. Image of application to various industries and businesses

KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. and Fujitsu Research and Development Center Co., Ltd. have innovated an AI technology for video-based behavioral analysis. Dubbed "Actlyzer", the tech can recognize a variety of subtle and complex human activities without relying on large amounts of training data. Deep learning technologies conventionally demand large amounts of video data for training systems to recognize individual behaviors, and video data must be collected from scratch in order to add each new behavior.This time-consuming process means that it can often take several months to introduce functional AI into the field. Taking advantage of the fact that human behaviors generally consist of a combination of basic movements and actions, (e.g. walking, nodding, extending the hand) Fujitsu has created a technology that makes it possible to recognize more complex human behaviors, including when an individual appears to be acting suspiciously or seems inclined to make a purchase, by training the AI to recognize about 100 basic actions in advance. Potential use cases for this new technology include automatic detection of individuals engaged in a suspicious-seeming activity, product interest surveys based on recognition of purchase behavior by customers, and training applications through comparing the skills of experienced and novice workers at factories, to name a few. Actlyzer demonstrates Fujitsu's continued commitment to delivering exciting new AI technologies with an emphasis on their human-centric potential, offering rapid deployment to business frontlines to contribute to enhanced security, streamlined operations, as well as better workplaces for employees. Moving forward, Fujitsu will initially offer Actlyzer to customers in Japan during fiscal 2019, and subsequently aims to commercialize the technology for international markets as a service as part of its "Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai" portfolio.Development Background and IssuesRecent advances in AI and deep learning techniques have made image-based behavioral recognition technologies a reality. Still, acquiring sufficient image or video data to train AI systems-especially for the recognition of behaviors consisting of multiple, discrete actions or movements-has presented a significant hurdle to the real-world use of technologies that can recognize complex or subtle behaviors.About the Newly Developed TechnologyTo address this challenge, Fujitsu Laboratories and FRDC have developed their Actlyzer behavioral analysis technology, which can recognize complex behaviors composed of multiple actions or movements without the need for extensive video learning. The primary features of this technology are as follows.Accurately recognize basic movements and actions that make up complex behaviors Actlyzer can uniquely define about 100 basic actions that constitute complex behaviors and can recognize all these basic behaviors through deep learning. Approximately 100 types of basic actions can be recognized with an average accuracy of 90% or more through training the system using a large amount of video data in advance. In addition to walking and running, this system can accurately recognize more subtle basic movements such as turning the head to the right, turning the head to the left, tilting the face upward and tilting the face downward.Easily recognize complex human behaviors from combinations of basic actions and movements The technology can recognize complex behaviors by specifying combinations of basic actions, order, place of occurrence, and target of the action. Actlyzer recognizes various actions with simple settings, and the recognition accuracy can be adjusted immediately by changing parameters. For example, it is possible to identify potentially suspicious behavior by specifying combinations of basic actions or movements, such as sitting in front of a door, looking at a keyhole, or reaching for a keyhole. In addition, recognition accuracy can be further refined by specifying additional conditions such as turning the head left or right to look around, and by specifying the duration of each action.EffectsUsing 21 kinds of video data taken indoors and outdoors, Fujitsu conducted an experiment to identify 8 kinds of suspicious behavior (checking out a house, wielding a weapon, etc.). Because it took only one day to create rules for the combination of the basic actions to detect these eight types of suspicious behavior, the customer can determine the applicability of this technology in the field with just a one-day verification experiment. Aside from its security applications, Actlyzer offers the potential to streamline operations by recognizing human behavior from video data in a variety of industries. This includes the analysis of purchase behavior of customers at stores, checking the response behavior of clerks, measuring working hours at manufacturing sites, and confirming work procedures.Future PlansFujitsu will initially offer Actlyzer to customers in Japan during fiscal 2019. At the global level, Fujitsu aims to commercialize the technology as a service as part of its "Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai" portfolio.About FujitsuFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.About Fujitsu LaboratoriesFounded in 1968 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. is one of the premier research centers in the world. With a global network of laboratories in Japan, China, the United States and Europe, the organization conducts a wide range of basic and applied research in the areas of Next-generation Services, Computer Servers, Networks, Electronic Devices, and Advanced Materials. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/labs/en/.About Fujitsu R&D CenterFujitsu R&D Center Co., Ltd. is the first wholly-owned corporate research and development institution with independent legal status established in China by Fujitsu group in Japan with an investment of US$4.4 million. The research area of FRDC covers all the business fields of Fujitsu, namely information processing, communications, semiconductors, and software services. Founded in February 1998, the company's business scope covers the research, development and technical services of system hardware and software of information and communication technology, electronic equipment, network technology, communication technology, information service technology, material technology, ecological protection, and environmental governance technology, etc. For more information, please see: http://www.fujitsu.com/cn/frdc/.Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd.Digital Innovation Core UnitE-mail: actlyzer-press@ml.labs.fujitsu.comFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor RelationsTel: +81-3-3215-5259URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.