Havas' Battery Annex Takes Home Multiple Creativity Awards for Work on PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds') 'Pan-Demonium' Global Campaign

Action-Packed Film Receives Clios, Webbys, London International, and PromaxGames Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / After helping to successfully launch the popular video game franchise PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on the Sony PlayStation 4, Havas' creative shop Battery Annex today announced its work on the supporting creative campaign, "Pan-demonium," has won a series of gaming and advertising industry awards for excellence in branded content and live-action cinematography.

"Pan-demonium" won the gold in the Best Live Action Trailer category for the 2019 PromaxGames Awards, and it is a Webby Award winner in the Video-Branded Entertainment-Games category. On a global level, the 2019 London International Awards named "Pan-demonium" a finalist in the Branded Entertainment-Scripted Short Film category. The Clios Awards also honored the campaign in the Branded Content-Product/Service Film category. Lastly, the film snagged two 2019 Clio Entertainment Awards in the editing and live action games categories.

Battery Annex created "Pan-demonium" as a humorous, action-packed and visually-driven fight film-boldly produced to cut through the saturated gaming space and work towards making PUBG an all-encompassing entertainment franchise. PUBG and the creative agency collaborated with Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who directed "Kong: Skull Island" and is heavily involved in game awards, to direct the film. Jason Mitchell of "Straight Outta Compton" and Nick Robinson of "Jurassic World" starred as lead actors, and Chung-hoon Chung of "Old Boy and IT" infused the film with a heavy dose of cinematic action as cinematographer.

"We hired Battery to launch PUBG on PS4 in a very crowded holiday window, knowing we were going up against many industry heavyweights," said Michael Medrano, Marketing Director at PUBG. "Our campaign had to bring to life this iconic game in a very disruptive way, while introducing the franchise to a new audience and stealing mindshare from some of the world's largest titles."

The campaign stood out amongst other game films released in 2018 for its incredible cinematography and choreography that created a fun, action-packed and thrilling film that touched on some of the emotions all gamers experience when playing the PUBG title. The film was supported by a digital and social campaign that helped stir up excitement about the pending release of PUBG on the PlayStation console. The initiative helped fuel PUBG to become the number one download for the PlayStation 4 during the month of December.

About the PUBG Corporation

PUBG Corporation, a member of the KRAFTON game union (former Bluehole Inc.), began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corporation in 2017. PUBG Corporation is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corporation has multiple operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan and China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking several projects in esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG, please visit https://www.pubg.com.

About Battery Annex

Founded by Anson Sowby and Philip Khosid, Battery Annex's mission is to create advertising that's as sought-after as entertainment. Honored as an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year in 2018, 2016 and 2015, as well as being recognized as a Top 50 Fastest Growing Private Company in Los Angeles County three years in a row, Battery Annex creates global advertising campaigns for such brands as Netflix, Royal Bank of Canada and Activision Blizzard. Battery Annex is part of the Havas global network. More information can be found at batteryagency.com.

