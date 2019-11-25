

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth slowed in October from last year, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in October, after a 7.8 percent increase in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 5.8 percent rise.



Furniture, radio, TV and household appliances sales grew 10.9 percent annually in October, and those of other retail sale in non-specialized stores, and motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts rose 9.1 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 0.9 percent and those of textiles, clothing and footwear increased 6.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 7.0 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX